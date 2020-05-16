Go to the main site
    Inclement weather forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan

    16 May 2020, 09:04

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is forecast to persist across most regions of Kazakhstan on Saturday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Akmola, and Kostanay regions. Gusts may reach up to 23 mps in Pavlodar region.

    Fog will blanket parts of Mangistau, Akmola, and Kostanay regions at night and early in the morning.

    Chances of hail will be high in Turkestan region.

    High fire hazard will linger in East Kazakhstan region.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

