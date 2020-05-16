Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Inclement weather forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
16 May 2020, 09:04
Inclement weather forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is forecast to persist across most regions of Kazakhstan on Saturday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Akmola, and Kostanay regions. Gusts may reach up to 23 mps in Pavlodar region.

Fog will blanket parts of Mangistau, Akmola, and Kostanay regions at night and early in the morning.

Chances of hail will be high in Turkestan region.

High fire hazard will linger in East Kazakhstan region.

Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events