Inclement weather forecast for most of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan on July 22, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

Showers with thunderstorms, hail and squall are expected in most of the country on Saturday.

Only the south, southwest and center of Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation. Fog will descend on northern Kazakhstan, while dust storm will blanket the southwest of the country.

Fervent heat of +35, +40°C will scorch Zhambyl, Mangistau, Atyrau, Turkistan, Almaty, Zhetysu, south of Karaganda, Abai, Aktobe, and Ulytau regions.

Chances of extreme fire hazard will be high in most of Turkistan, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Ulytau, Zhetysu, Abai, center and east of Kyzylorda, south of Pavlodar, southeast of Atkobe, northwest, south and center of Mangistau, and west of Atyrau.

High fire hazard will persist in Almaty, North Kazakhstan, south of Kostanay, Atyrau, south, north and east of Akmola regions.