Inclement weather forecast for most of Kazakhstan June 3

Kudrenok Tatyana
3 June 2022, 07:45
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is forecast for most of Kazakhstan on June 3. Only western Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation. Most of Kazakhstan, however, will observe showers, thunderstorm, hail, squall, and fog, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

Parts of Akmola, Kostanay, Zhambyl, and Almaty regions will brace for hail and wind gusting up to 15-20 mps.

North of Karaganda region will see wind gusting up to 15-20 mps and temperature dipping as low as 1°C at night.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter parts of Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Mangistau, and North Kazakhstan regions. Gusts may reach 23 mps in the north and east of North Kazakhstan region.

Northeast of East Kazakhstan region will be steeped in fog early in the morning.

Squall and wind gusting up to 25 mps are in the Friday forecast for parts of Turkestan region.

High fire hazard will persist in the center of Kyzylorda and parts of East Kazakhstan region.


