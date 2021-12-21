Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Inclement weather forecast for most of Kazakhstan Dec 21

    21 December 2021, 07:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is forecast for most of Kazakhstan due to a northwestern cyclone. Only the south of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Fog will blanket parts of West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, Mangistau, and Almaty regions.

    Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will blow in West Kazakhstan Aktobe, Kostanay, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, and East Kazakhstan regions. Gusts may reach up to 25 mps in mountainous areas of Almaty region.

    Blizzard may hit North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Black ice will coat roads in East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Akmola, and North Kazakhstan regions.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued