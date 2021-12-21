Inclement weather forecast for most of Kazakhstan Dec 21

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is forecast for most of Kazakhstan due to a northwestern cyclone. Only the south of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Fog will blanket parts of West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, Mangistau, and Almaty regions.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will blow in West Kazakhstan Aktobe, Kostanay, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, and East Kazakhstan regions. Gusts may reach up to 25 mps in mountainous areas of Almaty region.

Blizzard may hit North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions.

Black ice will coat roads in East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Akmola, and North Kazakhstan regions.