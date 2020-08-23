Inclement weather forecast for Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather with scattered showers and thunderstorms is set to persist in most regions of Kazakhstan on August 23, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Karaganda, Kostanay, Mangistau, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, and Atyrau regions. Wind will bring dust storms to Mangistau and Kyzylorda regions.

Chances of thunderstorms and squall will be high in East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions. Thunderstorms are also predicted for Akmola, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Turkestan, Atyrau, and Aktobe regions.

Fog will blanket portions of North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions early in the morning.

Hail may hit Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions.

High fire hazard will linger in Kyzylorda, most of Turkestan, parts of Zhambyl, Almaty, Atyrau, south of West Kazakhstan, and southwest of Karaganda regions.



