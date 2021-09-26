Go to the main site
    Inclement weather forecast for Kazakhstan Sept 26

    26 September 2021, 10:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather with scattered showers is forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan on Sunday, September 26. Only the north, south and southeast of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Mangistau, Karaganda, Zhambyl, west of Atyrau, northwest of West Kazakhstan and south of Aktobe regions. Gusts may reach up to 23-28 mps in Kostanay region. Wind will bring dust storm to Kyzylorda, Turkestan and Mangistau regions.

    Parts of Akmola region will be steeped in fog at night and early in the morning.

    Temperature will drop to +2°C in the north of Almaty region.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

