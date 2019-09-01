Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Inclement weather forecast for Kazakhstan Sept 1

    1 September 2019, 09:32

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather accompanied by occasional showers will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan on Sunday, September 1. Only the south, southwest of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Thunderstorm is forecast for Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Turkestan, and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Turkestan, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Akmola, and Kostanay regions.

    Fog will blanket parts of Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and West Kazakhstan regions.

    Chances of hail will be high in Akmola region.

    High fire hazard is predicted for Kyzylorda, Turkestan, parts of Zhambyl, Karaganda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Pavlodar regions.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    S. Korea experiences warmest spring this year: weather agency
    Heavy rain pounds Japan, prompting evacuation alerts, flood warnings
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued