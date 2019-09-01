Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Inclement weather forecast for Kazakhstan Sept 1

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
1 September 2019, 09:32
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather accompanied by occasional showers will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan on Sunday, September 1. Only the south, southwest of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Thunderstorm is forecast for Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Turkestan, and East Kazakhstan regions.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Turkestan, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Akmola, and Kostanay regions.

Fog will blanket parts of Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and West Kazakhstan regions.

Chances of hail will be high in Akmola region.

High fire hazard is predicted for Kyzylorda, Turkestan, parts of Zhambyl, Karaganda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Pavlodar regions.


