Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Inclement weather forecast for Kazakhstan on Wed

    27 November 2019, 07:59

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather will persist in northern, central and eastern regions of Kazakhstan on November 27. Snowfall, blizzard, and black ice are forecast for some parts of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Patches of fog will blanket Akmola, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Almaty, and Karaganda regions.

    Blizzard may hit Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions. Black ice will cover roads in Karaganda region.

    Wind will gust up to 15-20 and even 23 mps in East Kazakhstan and Mangistau regions.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    S. Korea experiences warmest spring this year: weather agency
    Heavy rain pounds Japan, prompting evacuation alerts, flood warnings
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued