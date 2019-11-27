Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Inclement weather forecast for Kazakhstan on Wed

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
27 November 2019, 07:59
Inclement weather forecast for Kazakhstan on Wed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather will persist in northern, central and eastern regions of Kazakhstan on November 27. Snowfall, blizzard, and black ice are forecast for some parts of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Patches of fog will blanket Akmola, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Almaty, and Karaganda regions.

Blizzard may hit Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions. Black ice will cover roads in Karaganda region.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 and even 23 mps in East Kazakhstan and Mangistau regions.

Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty