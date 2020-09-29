Go to the main site
    Inclement weather forecast for Kazakhstan on Sept 29

    29 September 2020, 07:41

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is forecast for northern, eastern, and central Kazakhstan. Meteorologists predict that scattered showers will douse those portions of the country. Other regions will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind will gust up to 15-23 mps in Turkestan and Kyzylorda region bringing dust storm to those parts of the country. Gusts will reach 15-20 mps in Akmola, Pavlodar, Zhambyl, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Patches of fog will be observed in Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Pavlodar, and Akmola regions.

    Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Almaty, and Karaganda regions will see a drop in temperature. Mercury will dip to 1-3°C.

    In most parts of Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhamyl, parts of Karaganda and Aktobe regions meteorologists warn of high fire hazard.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

