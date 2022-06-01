Go to the main site
    Inclement weather forecast for Kazakhstan on first day of summer

    1 June 2022, 07:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather with showers, squall, and hail is expected to persist in most regions of Kazakhstan on June 1. Only the west and northwest of the country will observe weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

    Thunderstorm, hail, squall, and wind gusting up to 15-20 mps and even 23 mps are forecast for the north and east of Karaganda region.

    Thunderstorm, hail, and 15-20 mps wind are in store for the north, south and mountainous areas of Zhambyl region.

    Thunderstorm, hail, squall, and stiff wind with gusts of 15-20 mps and 23 mps are set to hit the southeast of Pavlodar region.

    The north and east of Akmola region will brace for thunderstorm, hail, squall, and wind gusting up to 15-20 mps.

    Thunderstorm, hail, squall, and 25 mps wind are expected in the north and east of North Kazakhstan region.

    Thunderstorm and 17-22 mps wind will batter the north, east and mountainous areas of Almaty region.

    Mets predict that thunderstorm and 15-20 mps wind will rule the day in Kostanay region.

    Wind and dust storm are expected in the center and south of Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions.

    Thunderstorm, 15-20 mps wind are in the forecast for parts of East Kazakhstan region, while Turkestan region will see thunderstorm, squall, and 15-20 mps wind.

    High fire hazard will persist in the center of Kyzylorda region.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

