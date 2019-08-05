Go to the main site
    Inclement weather forecast for Kazakhstan on August 5

    5 August 2019, 07:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is forecast for the west and east of Kazakhstan on Monday. The rest of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation. Gusty wind, squall, fog, and hail are expected in some parts of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Fog will blanketAkmola and North Kazakhstan regions at night and early in the morning.

    Wind with gustsof 15-20 mps will hit East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kyzylorda, and Aktobe regions.Gusts may reach 23-28 mps in West Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions.

    Chances ofsquall and hail will be high in East Kazakhstan, Atyrau, and West Kazakhstanregions.

    Thunderstorm isexpected in Akmola, Pavlodar, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Atyrau, and EastKazakhstan regions.

    Dust storm is instore for Almaty region.

    Fervent heatwill grip Almaty, Zhambyl, and Kyzylorda regions.

    High fire hazardwill persist in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Karaganda, parts ofAktobe, East Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions.

