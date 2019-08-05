Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Inclement weather forecast for Kazakhstan on August 5

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
5 August 2019, 07:14
Inclement weather forecast for Kazakhstan on August 5

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is forecast for the west and east of Kazakhstan on Monday. The rest of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation. Gusty wind, squall, fog, and hail are expected in some parts of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Fog will blanket Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions at night and early in the morning.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will hit East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kyzylorda, and Aktobe regions. Gusts may reach 23-28 mps in West Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions.

Chances of squall and hail will be high in East Kazakhstan, Atyrau, and West Kazakhstan regions.

Thunderstorm is expected in Akmola, Pavlodar, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Atyrau, and East Kazakhstan regions.

Dust storm is in store for Almaty region.

Fervent heat will grip Almaty, Zhambyl, and Kyzylorda regions.

High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Karaganda, parts of Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions.

Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty