    Inclement weather forecast for Kazakhstan midweek

    20 February 2023, 12:24

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – An Atlantic cyclone will bring precipitation to Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

    The Atlantic cyclone will dictate the weather conditions across Kazakhstan on February 21-23 bringing precipitation in the form of rain and snow, black ice, fog, gusty wind and even blizzard, especially in the north of the country.

    Thunderstorm is forecast for southern Kazakhstan.

    Night temperature will dip as low as -7, -15°C in the west, -5, -15°C in the north and east and -2, -15°C in the center of Kazakhstan.

    The warmest temperature of -3, +3°C will be observed at daytime in the center and south of the country.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

