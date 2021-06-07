Go to the main site
    Inclement weather forecast for Kazakhstan June 7

    7 June 2021, 07:21

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is set to persist in most regions of Kazakhstan on Monday, June 7. Only northern and eastern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Thunderstorm is in store for parts of Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Almaty, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, and Akmola regions.

    Wind with gusts of 23-28 mps will batter Zhambyl and Turkestan regions. 15-20 mps is forecast for Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Mangistau, Kostanay, and Almaty regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions and squall – to Turkestan region.

    Chances of hail will be high in parts of Mangistau and West Kazakhstan regions.

    Fog may blanket parts of North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions at night and early in the morning.

    Fervent heat is expected to grip most of Zhambyl, Turkestan, and parts of Almaty regions.

    High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, most of Zhambyl, Turkestan, Aktobe, Karaganda, parts of Almaty, Atyrau, Kostanay, Akmola, Pavlodar, and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

