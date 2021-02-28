Go to the main site
    Inclement weather forecast for Kazakhstan Feb 28

    28 February 2021, 09:33

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan on Sunday, February 28, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    According to meteorologists, heavy precipitation is forecast for northwest and north of the country. only the south and southeast of Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

    Wind will gust up to 25 mps in Akmola and Karaganda regions. 15-20 mps wind will hit West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Zhabmyl, Turkestan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Ground blizzard is in store for East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Akmola regions.

    Fog is set to blanket parts of Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Akmola, Turkestan, Zhambyl, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Mangistau, and Atyrau regions.

    Ice slick is expected to roads in Atyrau, Mangistau, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Karaganda, and Akmola regions.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

