Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Inclement weather forecast for Kazakhstan Apr 8

    8 April 2021, 07:52

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Meteorologists predict that inclement weather will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Parts of the country will see a mix of rain and snow. Only the south, southwest and center of Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation. Patches of fog and ice slick are to be observed in some portions of the country.

    Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps is expected to hit North Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Zhambyl regions.

    Fog will blanket parts of Akmola, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Aktobe, and North Kazakhstan regions.

    Mets warn motorists and pedestrians in North Kazakhstan region to use caution on roads because of the ice slick.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region