Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Inclement weather forecast for Kazakhstan Apr 8

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
8 April 2021, 07:52
Inclement weather forecast for Kazakhstan Apr 8

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Meteorologists predict that inclement weather will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Parts of the country will see a mix of rain and snow. Only the south, southwest and center of Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation. Patches of fog and ice slick are to be observed in some portions of the country.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps is expected to hit North Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Zhambyl regions.

Fog will blanket parts of Akmola, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Aktobe, and North Kazakhstan regions.

Mets warn motorists and pedestrians in North Kazakhstan region to use caution on roads because of the ice slick.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events