    Inclement weather forecast for Kazakhstan Apr 10

    10 April 2021, 09:29

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Meteorologists predict that inclement weather will stay in most regions of Kazakhstan. Precipitation is expected in the north, east, and center of the country. The rest of Kazakhstan will enjoy nice weather, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, and Atyrau regions. Gusts may reach up to 23-25 mps in Akmola and Karaganda regions.

    Wind will bring dust storm to Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, and Atyrau regions.

    Fog will blanket portions of North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Akmola, Zhambyl, and Mangistau regions.

    Mets warn motorists in Akmola region to use caution on roads due to possible ice slick.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
