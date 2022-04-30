Inclement weather expected in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan on Saturday, 30 April. Only the east of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Chances of occasional showers accompanied with thunderstorms and squall as well as stiff wind will be high in some parts of the country.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter mountainous areas of Turkestan region, southwest, northeast of Zhambyl region, northeast of Akmola region, south, east, and center of East Kazakhstan region, east, south and center of Atyrau region, parts of Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and Mangistau regions.

Gusts may strengthen up to 24-29 mps in the south of Almaty and 23 mps in East Kazakhstan regions.

High fire hazard will persist in the south of West Kazakhstan, north and center of Aktobe, as well as center of Pavlodar regions.



