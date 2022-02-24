Inclement weather expected in Kazakhstan 24 Feb

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is set to persist in northern, central and eastern Kazakhstan on Thursday, 24 February, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Those areas will see blowing snow and black ice. The rest of Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

Fog will blanket parts of Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Atyrau, Aktobe, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Turkestan, and Mangistau regions.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will blow in parts of Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Akmola, and North Kazakhstan regions. In the west and north of North Kazakhstan region wind is forecast to gust up to 25 mps.

Chances of blizzard will be high in Akmola, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, and North Kazakhstan regions.

Black ice is predicted to coat roads in East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, and Kostanay regions.