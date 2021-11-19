Go to the main site
    Inauguration of new flight from Almaty to Doha took place

    19 November 2021, 14:12

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The ceremony of inaugurating a new international flight from Almaty to Doha took place today, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan.

    The inauguration ceremony was attended by Talgat Lastayev, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee, Serik Kusainov, Deputy Mayor of Almaty, Qatari Ambassador to Kazakhstan Abdulaziz bin Sultan Jasem Majid Al-Rumaihi, Marwan Koleilat, Senior Vice President for Eastern Regions, and President of Almaty Airport Alp Er Tunga Ersoy.

    Qatar Airways is to run flights Almaty-Doha twice a week on Airbus A-320 aircraft.

    It was noted that the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan is working on resuming international flights as well as opning new international destinations.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

