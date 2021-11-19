Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Inauguration of new flight from Almaty to Doha took place

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
19 November 2021, 14:12
Inauguration of new flight from Almaty to Doha took place

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The ceremony of inaugurating a new international flight from Almaty to Doha took place today, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Talgat Lastayev, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee, Serik Kusainov, Deputy Mayor of Almaty, Qatari Ambassador to Kazakhstan Abdulaziz bin Sultan Jasem Majid Al-Rumaihi, Marwan Koleilat, Senior Vice President for Eastern Regions, and President of Almaty Airport Alp Er Tunga Ersoy.

Qatar Airways is to run flights Almaty-Doha twice a week on Airbus A-320 aircraft.

It was noted that the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan is working on resuming international flights as well as opning new international destinations.


Transport   Kazakhstan and Qatar  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023