Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Inauguration of Kazakh President Tokayev begins

26 November 2022, 10:58
Inauguration of Kazakh President Tokayev begins

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A solemn ceremony of inauguration of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev kicked off at the Independence Palace, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Attending the inauguration ceremony are members of the Government, parliament deputies, members of the Constitutional Council, Supreme Court judges, officials of the diplomatic corps accredited in Kazakhstan as well as other guests.

During the event, Tokayev is to receive the certificate of the President of Kazakhstan.

The inauguration ceremony is aired on the republic TV channels, websites, as well as official accounts of Akorda on social media.

The country held the early presidential elections on November 20, 2022, with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev winning 81.31% of the votes.


Теги:
Related news
Kazakh President to sign special decree to carry out his election program
Civil society has become full-fledged institution – Tokayev
Kazakhstan embarks on a new era of its development – President
Read also
Kazakh President to sign special decree to carry out his election program
Civil society has become full-fledged institution – Tokayev
Kazakhstan embarks on a new era of its development – President
Tokayev takes oath of office
Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin reaches ATP Challenger Andria semis
Kazakh President to pay official visits to Moscow and Paris
Kazakhstan to increase mutton exports to Arab countries
Canada-Kazakhstan trade turnover set to reach $1B – ambassador
News Partner
Popular
1 UAE is a leader in renewable energy: EIC report
2 Kazakhstan to increase mutton exports to Arab countries
3 FMs of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Türkiye and Georgia meet in Aktau
4 Kazakh President to pay official visits to Moscow and Paris
5 Canada-Kazakhstan trade turnover set to reach $1B – ambassador

News