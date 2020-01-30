Go to the main site
    In the footsteps of Al-Farabi int’l expedition to be launched

    30 January 2020, 21:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A documentary Teacher’s comeback will be made on the occasion of the 1150th anniversary of Abu Nasr Al-Farabi, Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan Aktoty Raimkulova revealed Thursday, Kazinform reports.

    While speaking at the extended session of the ministry, Aktoty Raimkulova said that the celebrations of the 1150th anniversary of Abu Nasr Al-Farabi had kicked off in Almaty city at a high level earlier this week. She also reminded that the Al-Farabi Center was unveiled at the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

    Minister Raimkulova also informed there are plans to organize an international expedition In the footsteps Al-Farabi and install a copy of the monument to Al-Farabi in Damascus in Turkestan region.

    It bears to remind that Kazakhstan marks the 1150th anniversary of Al-Farabi in 2020. The corresponding decree was signed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

