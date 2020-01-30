Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Culture

In the footsteps of Al-Farabi int’l expedition to be launched

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
30 January 2020, 21:14
In the footsteps of Al-Farabi int’l expedition to be launched

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A documentary Teacher’s comeback will be made on the occasion of the 1150th anniversary of Abu Nasr Al-Farabi, Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan Aktoty Raimkulova revealed Thursday, Kazinform reports.

While speaking at the extended session of the ministry, Aktoty Raimkulova said that the celebrations of the 1150th anniversary of Abu Nasr Al-Farabi had kicked off in Almaty city at a high level earlier this week. She also reminded that the Al-Farabi Center was unveiled at the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

Minister Raimkulova also informed there are plans to organize an international expedition In the footsteps Al-Farabi and install a copy of the monument to Al-Farabi in Damascus in Turkestan region.

It bears to remind that Kazakhstan marks the 1150th anniversary of Al-Farabi in 2020. The corresponding decree was signed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.


Culture   Kazakhstan   Al-Farabi 1150 Years  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped