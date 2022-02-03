Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    In São Paulo, rains have left 28 dead

    3 February 2022, 13:29

    SAO PAULO. KAZINFORM - São Paulo’s Civil Defense has confirmed 28 deaths caused by the rains in the state over the last few days. Eight victims are children and seven people are still missing, Agencia Brasil reports.

    In the early hours today (Jan. 2), the firefighters rescued the bodies of three victims of a landslide that took place on the weekend in Franco da Rocha, in the Great São Paulo area. The municipality has the highest number of fatalities caused by the storms in the state. Eight cities in São Paulo have reported deaths from the downpours.

    Figures

    The damages forced 2.9 thousand families out of their homes. A total of 36 municipalities were affected by the floods and landslides. The authorities reported they have distributed 622 food parcels, 666 hygiene kits, and 834 sleeping kits.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Natural disasters World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
    Popular
    1 Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
    2 E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
    3 Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
    4 Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
    5 Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis