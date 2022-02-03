Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
In São Paulo, rains have left 28 dead

Adlet Seilkhanov
3 February 2022, 13:29
SAO PAULO. KAZINFORM - São Paulo’s Civil Defense has confirmed 28 deaths caused by the rains in the state over the last few days. Eight victims are children and seven people are still missing, Agencia Brasil reports.

In the early hours today (Jan. 2), the firefighters rescued the bodies of three victims of a landslide that took place on the weekend in Franco da Rocha, in the Great São Paulo area. The municipality has the highest number of fatalities caused by the storms in the state. Eight cities in São Paulo have reported deaths from the downpours.

Figures

The damages forced 2.9 thousand families out of their homes. A total of 36 municipalities were affected by the floods and landslides. The authorities reported they have distributed 622 food parcels, 666 hygiene kits, and 834 sleeping kits.


Natural disasters   World News  
