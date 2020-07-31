Go to the main site
    In Russia 5,482 cases of COVID-19 detected over 24 hours

    31 July 2020, 18:31

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The number of the coronavirus infections in Russia has increased by 5,482 in the past 24 hours with the total number of infections reaching 839,981, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

    According to the data, the daily growth hasn’t surpassed 0.7% for 10 days. The lowest growth rates over the past 24 hours were registered in the Chukotka Autonomous Area (0%), the Republic of Karachayevo-Cherkessia (0.2%), the Moscow Region (0.2%), Moscow (0.3%), the Kaluga Region (0.3%), the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic (0.3%), the Republic of North Ossetia (0.3%), the Lipetsk Region (0.3%), the Transbaikal Region (0.3%), Sevastopol (0.3%).

    695 new cases were detected in Moscow, 210 - in the Sverdlovsk Region, 171 cases - in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area, 159 - in St. Petersburg, and 150 cases were detected in the Moscow Region.

    Source: TASS

    Raushan Alzhanova

