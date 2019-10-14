In his State of the Nation Address Kassym-Jomart Tokayev demonstrated the society his strong will, Chinese experts

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s State of the Nation Address to the people of the country represents a meaningful, clearly structured and focused public administration program, this opinion has been expressed by Yao Peisheng, a researcher at the Chinese Foundation for International Studies, former ambassador of China to Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Kazakhstan and Ukraine, Kazinform reported.

As noted by Yao Peisheng, Kazakhstan needs a stable domestic political situation which will not only contribute to the sustainable development of the republic but ensure stability throughout the Central Asia.

«The main thing for the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan is to strengthen the institution of the presidency as a guarantor of ensuring the basic rights and interests of citizens of Kazakhstan. In general, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his Address demonstrates to society a strong will and ability to solve specific problems», noted the Chinese political scientist.

According to the leading specialist of the Institute of Russia, Eastern Europe and Central Asia of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, Xiao Bin, the key element of the President Tokayev’s Address is to strengthen social dialogue and improve the quality of life of the population by developing rural infrastructure, creating jobs, supporting small and medium-sized businesses, implementing new housing policies, enhancing of social assistance system, solving pension system problems.

Xiao Bin expressed confidence that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will give a new impetus to the socio-economic development of Kazakhstan.