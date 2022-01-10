Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    In few days of January Kazakhstan faced large-scale crisis - Tokayev

    10 January 2022, 14:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is taking part in an extraordinary meeting of the Heads of CSTO member states via videoconferencing, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The CSTO meeting began with a minute of silence to honour the memory of those died in the tragic events in the country.

    «The holding of the extraordinary meeting was due to the severe events. In a few days of January Kazakhstan faced the large-scale crisis, which has become the hardest in the country’s 30 years of independence as well as the first threat of such level for the Organization in general,» said Tokayev.

    The Kazakh Head of State thanked CSTO Chair Nikol Pashinyan for the operative work on agreeing the necessary documents.

    Tokayev also expressed the words of gratitude to the Russian President, Vladimir Putin.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    CSTO President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 2022 state of emergency
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev meets with EU Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski
    Head of State Tokayev, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa meet
    Kazakhstan attracted record $28bn in FDI in 2022
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued