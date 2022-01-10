Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
In few days of January Kazakhstan faced large-scale crisis - Tokayev

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
10 January 2022, 14:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is taking part in an extraordinary meeting of the Heads of CSTO member states via videoconferencing, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The CSTO meeting began with a minute of silence to honour the memory of those died in the tragic events in the country.

«The holding of the extraordinary meeting was due to the severe events. In a few days of January Kazakhstan faced the large-scale crisis, which has become the hardest in the country’s 30 years of independence as well as the first threat of such level for the Organization in general,» said Tokayev.

The Kazakh Head of State thanked CSTO Chair Nikol Pashinyan for the operative work on agreeing the necessary documents.

Tokayev also expressed the words of gratitude to the Russian President, Vladimir Putin.


