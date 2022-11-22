In contemplation of miracles: 'The Snow Queen' to be premiered at Astana Ballet

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On December 4, 9, 10 and 11, the Astana Ballet Theatre will present the premiere of «The Snow Queen» ballet staged by Heorhii Kovtun, Honoured Artist of Russia, People’s Artist of the Republic of Tatarstan. The enchanting spectacle based on the wonderful eponymous fairy tale by the famous Danish writer Hans Christian Andersen will be accompanied by the symphony orchestra of the theatre under the baton of maestro Arman Urazgaliyev, the press office of Astana Ballet reported.

The fairy tale will be realized on stage by composer Radik Salimov, costume designer and stage designer Zlata Circens, lighting designer Alexey Markov, as well as dancers of the Astana Ballet Theatre. Due to the power of the magical art of dance, images familiar from childhood come to life on the stage. They are recognizable, although appearing in an unusual setting. The ballet reveals new facets of fairy-tale characters, combining a bright world of colours, music, and movements into one magical painting.

«Today’s children are absorbing the world around them with great speed. The task of adults is to discover and show the best sides of this world. In my opinion, a fairy tale is the first step to the knowledge of life. I imagine magic, where good always wins over evil, where justice lives, where human vice is finally defeated by righteousness, where love always triumphs. That is what my new fairy tale is about,» Heorhii Kovtun said.

In the language of dance, a story familiar from childhood will be narrated about the Snow Queen and Gerda, who, by the power of her love, managed to melt the frozen heart and resist the witchcraft charms of the Snow Queen. In search of her beloved brother, a brave girl gets into a whole whirl of events and adventures. On her way she will have many obstacles – up to the decisive battle with the evil sorceress. But Gerda’s loyal heart will surmount all adversity...

«This is an amazing production, in which worry for friends is replaced by sincere fun, and you seem to experience all the twists and turns of a familiar plot together with the characters. I think it will make an indelible impression on both adults and children, as well as will bring a fairy tale to winter days. Magical music, colourful costumes and large-scale scenery translate the story of eternal values into a language understandable to children,» said a dancer of the theatre Aidan Kalzhan.

In the production, good conquers evil, and spectators are convinced that loving heart possesses real power. This is a story about true love and friendship, about how loyalty and a warm heart will help to melt the cold ice and break the evil spell. This is also about the fact that the most cherished wishes always come true! The crucial thing is to believe that there is a person who loves you in any trials and anxieties.

«The Snow Queen» is a great New Year’s tale for family viewing with interesting directorial and artistic solutions in each scene. The charming atmosphere of fabulous adventures, decorated with bright costumes and gorgeous setting, will immerse the audience in the atmosphere of real magic and fantasy.

The premiere will be held with the assistance of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Photo: astanaballet.com