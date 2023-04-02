Improvement of SCO activities discussed in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In order to implement the Decision of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization dated September 16, 2022, on the initiative of Kazakhstan, the first consultations of the member states of the SCO on improving the activities of Organization were held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The event was attended by national coordinators, representatives of relevant ministries and agencies of the SCO member states, the diplomatic corps, as well as the leadership of the SCO Secretariat and the Executive Committee of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure.

Addressing the participants of the consultations Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kanat Tumysh noted that the work on improvement of SCO activities was initiated by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. He stressed the urgency and scale of the forthcoming work, which requires a balanced comprehensive approach and in-depth analysis of the activities of all SCO bodies.





Kazakhstan presented a conceptual vision and a specific algorithm of joint actions to conduct an inventory of the regulatory framework, optimize the work of the main SCO bodies, human resources policy, financial system, as well as further interaction with observers and dialogue partners.

The participants of the consultations exchanged views on measures determining the further procedure of work and presented their proposals for improving the SCO's activities.

For reference: The Shanghai Cooperation Organization was established in 2001. Member States: Republic of India, Republic of Kazakhstan, People's Republic of China, Kyrgyz Republic, Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Russian Federation, Republic of Tajikistan and Republic of Uzbekistan.