Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Impossible to tackle present-day challenges without UN Security Council reform – Tokayev

    8 June 2023, 12:04

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – We are witnessing the process of destruction of the foundation of the global order built since the establishment of the United Nations Organization, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the Astana International Forum on Thursday, Kazinform reports.

    In his speech at the forum, the Head of State emphasized that the UN is the only universal global organization uniting the entire humanity.

    However, according to Tokayev, it is impossible to achieve breakthrough in tackling present-day challenges without a sweeping reform of the UN Security Council. Voices of the middle powers in the UN Security Council should be heard loud and clear, he added.

    In his words, recent new challenges ranging from COVID-19 to armed conflicts imperil the fragile international ecosystem. The reasons behind that instability are deeply rooted in the past. It seems that after 30 years the world has dived against into bloc mentality. Economic policy itself is used as a weapon. Trade wars, sanctions, control of investments, all these factors gradually shatter the foundation the global order has been thriving on for the past decades, the Head of State added.

    The Kazakh President is confident the Astana International Forum will offer its participants a chance to shape their future and return to gradual construction of a more stable, just and prosperous world for everyone.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Astana International Forum
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    AIF guest Michael Roee on why Kazakhstan can feed one billion people
    UNECE Deputy Executive Secretary on Kazakhstan’s role in EC’s Global Gateway initiative
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    5 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy