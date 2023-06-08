Impossible to tackle present-day challenges without UN Security Council reform – Tokayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – We are witnessing the process of destruction of the foundation of the global order built since the establishment of the United Nations Organization, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the Astana International Forum on Thursday, Kazinform reports.

In his speech at the forum, the Head of State emphasized that the UN is the only universal global organization uniting the entire humanity.

However, according to Tokayev, it is impossible to achieve breakthrough in tackling present-day challenges without a sweeping reform of the UN Security Council. Voices of the middle powers in the UN Security Council should be heard loud and clear, he added.

In his words, recent new challenges ranging from COVID-19 to armed conflicts imperil the fragile international ecosystem. The reasons behind that instability are deeply rooted in the past. It seems that after 30 years the world has dived against into bloc mentality. Economic policy itself is used as a weapon. Trade wars, sanctions, control of investments, all these factors gradually shatter the foundation the global order has been thriving on for the past decades, the Head of State added.

The Kazakh President is confident the Astana International Forum will offer its participants a chance to shape their future and return to gradual construction of a more stable, just and prosperous world for everyone.



