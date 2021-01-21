Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Education and Science

    Important stage of journalism by field  development to kicks off

    21 January 2021, 16:00

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Education of the first 50 journalists for state and private mass media will kick off at the Asfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University in February this year, Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva said while visiting the Kazakh National University, Kazinform reports.

    The Ministry started the fulfillment of the memorandum of cooperation in the development of journalism by field signed between the Ministry of Information and Social Development and the Kazakh National Medical University.

    The agenda included the discussion of the special plan for teaching media specialists for 2020-2021.

    Minister Balayeva stressed that an important stage in the work on the development of field journalism is about to start. She also added that leading experts in the sphere of journalism and medicine should join the process as coaches.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Mass media
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Call for applications: «Kazakhstan through the Eyes of Foreign Media» Contest
    Popular
    1 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    2 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    3 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    4 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    5 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet