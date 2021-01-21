Important stage of journalism by field  development to kicks off

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Education of the first 50 journalists for state and private mass media will kick off at the Asfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University in February this year, Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva said while visiting the Kazakh National University, Kazinform reports.

The Ministry started the fulfillment of the memorandum of cooperation in the development of journalism by field signed between the Ministry of Information and Social Development and the Kazakh National Medical University.

The agenda included the discussion of the special plan for teaching media specialists for 2020-2021.

Minister Balayeva stressed that an important stage in the work on the development of field journalism is about to start. She also added that leading experts in the sphere of journalism and medicine should join the process as coaches.