    Important stage begins in Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan relations – expert

    24 August 2022 17:38

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Expert of the Kazakhstan Institute of Social Development Olzhas Beissenbay shared his view on the current state visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Azerbaijan.

    In his opinion, today’s visit is an important trip of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the threshold of the 30 th anniversary of Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan relations.

    Historical and spiritual brotherhood of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan at the modern stage may raise the two countries’ ties to a higher level of strategic partnership, the expert believes.

    In his opinion, amid the current geopolitical situation, the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route through Azerbaijan gains a special role. «We know that Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad allows to deliver goods from China to Turkey through Kazakhstan within 12 days. It proves high transit potential of Kazakhstan,» Olzhas Beissenbay notes.

    In the past 2-3 months, the two countries have experienced a new important stage of development of ties, in regards to implementation of the bilateral infrastructure projects.

    «I mean the construction of Dostyk-Moyinty railroad section, development of container hubs, Aktau Port and other competitive areas. As per preliminary data, cargo transportation via the Trans-Caspian route reached 733,000 tonnes in January-April 2022, i.e. more than 5,000 wagons. Our potential has not been fully unveiled yet,» he says and adds that today’s visit of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Azerbaijan will give a new impulse to the development of the bilateral relations.


