Important documents inked in Xi’an as part of President Tokayev’s state visit

XI’AN. KAZINFORM – The state visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to China saw the signing of a number of documents, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Chinese leader Xi Jinping inked the joint communique following their high-level talks in Xi’an.

The governments of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the People’s Republic of China signed a number of documents aimed at the development of the Trans-Caspian international transport route, on technical and economic cooperation, on cooperation in the sphere of industrialization and investment, on mutual waiver of visa requirements, etc.

The sides also agreed to step up cooperation in agriculture and trade as well as create cultural centers.

The agreements establishing the twin-city relations between Kazakhstan’s Shymkent and China’s Xi’an as well as North Kazakhstan region and Shaanxi province were inked as well.

A couple of Kazakhstan-based and Chinese higher education institutions stroke hands to cooperate in the future, namely the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and the Xi’an Northwestern Polytechnical University and the Chinese University of Petroleum, the Seifullin Kazakh Agro-Technical University and the Chinese Northwestern University of Agricultural and Forestry Science and Technology.

In addition, JSC Khabar Agency inked the cooperation memorandum with China’s CMG.

Recall that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is in China for a state visit and the China-Central Asia Summit in Xi’an.