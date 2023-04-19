Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 453.39 eur/kzt 498.18

    rub/kzt 5.63 cny/kzt 65.5
Weather:
Astana+9+11℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Import dependency is main cause of food inflation in Kazakhstan – President

    19 April 2023, 12:41

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM At today’s meeting on the country’s socio-economic development, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev named the main cause of food inflation. As the Head of State noted, over the past 15 years there had been an unprecedented increase in food prices, Kazinform reports.

    «We have been witnessing an unprecedented increase in food prices over the past 15 years. In February 2023, inflation amounted to 21.3%, having reached its peak. People spend more than half of their monthly income on food. The measures taken by the Government are not enough. Prohibition and restrictive measures give a temporary effect only. Such steps do not allow to get rid of the difficulties fully,» the President said.

    «There is no real result in the development of agriculture and industry. This is the main cause of food inflation. The volume of home-produced goods is not enough to meet domestic demand. We are dependent on imports,» he stressed.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    FIDE President plants tree in Chess Players Alley in Astana
    FIDE President praises organization of World Chess Championship in Kazakhstan
    1,155 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19
    Kazakhstan reports fewer COVID-19 cases
    Popular
    1 FIDE President praises organization of World Chess Championship in Kazakhstan
    2 Türkiye announces country’s first space traveler candidates
    3 FIDE President plants tree in Chess Players Alley in Astana
    4 1,155 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19
    5 May 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events