Import dependency is main cause of food inflation in Kazakhstan – President

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
19 April 2023, 12:41
ASTANA. KAZINFORM At today’s meeting on the country’s socio-economic development, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev named the main cause of food inflation. As the Head of State noted, over the past 15 years there had been an unprecedented increase in food prices, Kazinform reports.

«We have been witnessing an unprecedented increase in food prices over the past 15 years. In February 2023, inflation amounted to 21.3%, having reached its peak. People spend more than half of their monthly income on food. The measures taken by the Government are not enough. Prohibition and restrictive measures give a temporary effect only. Such steps do not allow to get rid of the difficulties fully,» the President said.

«There is no real result in the development of agriculture and industry. This is the main cause of food inflation. The volume of home-produced goods is not enough to meet domestic demand. We are dependent on imports,» he stressed.


