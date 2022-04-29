Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kudrenok Tatyana
29 April 2022, 12:15
Implementation of constitutional reform enters practical stage – Head of State

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Implementation of the constitutional reform has entered a practical stage, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Thursday at the session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the participants of the session of the People’s Assembly, President Tokayev said active discussion of the process of Kazakhstan’s modernization by the public makes sense. The discussion itself goes to prove the relevance of the proposed course seeking dramatic political transformation and economic reforms, the Head of State added.

President Tokayev stressed that implementation of the state-of-the-nation address he delivered in March and the ongoing constitutional reform has entered a practical stage. The People’s Assembly plays a big role in strengthening the social support of the proposed reforms.

The President added that all proposals submitted at the yesterday’s session of the People’s Assembly will be reviewed in detail and a specific decision will be made regarding each.

Earlier Kazinform reported that the session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan chaired by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had started in the Kazakh capital.


President of Kazakhstan    People's Assembly of Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan   2022 State-of-the-Nation Address  
