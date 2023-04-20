Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
IMF, World Bank to hold 2026 annual meetings in Bangkok

20 April 2023, 11:50
IMF, World Bank to hold 2026 annual meetings in Bangkok Photo: aa.com.tr

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank announced Wednesday that they will hold their annual meetings in October 2026 in Bangkok, Thailand.

«The Annual Meetings bring together central bankers, ministers of finance and development, private sector leaders, civil society, media and academics to discuss the most pressing issues facing the global economy, including the world economic outlook, global financial stability, poverty eradication, inclusive economic growth and job creation, climate change, digitalization and others,» they said in a joint statement, Anadolu Agency reports.

The IMF and the World Bank Group kicked off their 2023 spring meetings 10 days ago, facing global challenges stemming from high inflation and slower economic growth.

They focused on uncertainties and risks weighing on the global economy due to high inflation, the cost-of-living crisis and slower economic growth.


