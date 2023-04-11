Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 448.41 eur/kzt 492.31

    rub/kzt 5.52 cny/kzt 65.28
Weather:
Astana0+2℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    IMF remains optimistic about emerging market and developing economies in 2023

    11 April 2023, 21:10

    WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday that the economic prospects of emerging market and developing economies are on average stronger than advanced economies, Kazinform cites Xinhua.

    «On average, growth is expected to be 3.9 percent in 2023 and to rise to 4.2 percent in 2024,» the IMF said in the newly released World Economic Outlook report.

    However, the prospects vary more widely across regions, it added.

    The world economy is expected to grow less than 3 percent this year. However, growth rates for India and China, the two major developing economies, are estimated at 5.9 percent and 5.2 percent respectively.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Economy World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers
    Foreign media about Kazakhstan: Azerbaijan President’s visit to Kazakhstan, cooperation on key minerals with Korea, ongoing arbitration with oil giants
    Tokayev meets with Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin
    Kazakhstan-China cargo turnover rises by 35% since Jan 2023 - KTZ
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
    2 Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
    3 Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
    4 Kazakh President receives UN Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs
    5 Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers