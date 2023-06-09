Go to the main site
    IMF Regional Capacity Development Centre inaugurated in Almaty

    9 June 2023, 13:00

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Kazakh National Bank Galymzhan Pirmatov and the IMF delegation led by IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva attended the solemn opening ceremony of the Caucasus, Central Asia, and Mongolia Regional Capacity Development Centre in Almaty, Kazinform cites the Bank’s press service.

    Heads of central banks, international financial organizations and a number of diplomatic missions, as well as representatives of state bodies, were among those attending.

    The regional centre in Almaty becomes the IMF’s 17th Regional Capacity Development Centre. It will coordinate the IMF activities in nine countries of the region, namely, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

