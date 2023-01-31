Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
IMF projects growth rate of 6.1 pct for India

31 January 2023, 20:41
IMF projects growth rate of 6.1 pct for India

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday projected a growth rate of 6.1 percent for the Indian economy during the next financial year from April 2023 to March 2024, and 6.8 percent in the subsequent financial year, Xinhua reports.

It indicated that a resilient domestic demand in India will help in maintaining such growth rates in the country during the next two financial years.

Expecting some slowdowns in the Indian economy, the IMF said the growth rate of 6.8 percent during the current financial year ending March 31 will decline to 6.1 percent in the next financial year beginning April 1.

The IMF made the latest projections of the Indian economy in its January update of the World Economic Outlook, saying the global growth is projected to fall from an estimated 3.4 percent in 2022 to 2.9 percent in 2023, and then rise to 3.1 percent in 2024.


