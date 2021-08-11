Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

IMF keeps Kazakhstan’s growth forecast at 3.2%

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
11 August 2021, 12:15
IMF keeps Kazakhstan’s growth forecast at 3.2%

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The spread of COVID-19 and vaccination rates are the main factors in the recovery of global economy as well as Kazakh economy, Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Yerbolat Dossayev told a government session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Dossayev noted that due to low vaccination rates and growing COVID-19 cases the International Monetary Fund (IMF) cut the GDP growth outlook for developing countries by 0.4% to 6.3%.

He went on to say that the IMF expects a 5.6% GDP growth in developed economies in 2021 due to high vaccination rates and stimulus. The IMF’s kept the global growth for 2021 at 6%.

The Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan added that the IMF kept Kazakhstan’s growth forecast at 3.2%


Economy   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region